The chart below shows Gold has been in a downtrend since the 6th of January 2021. Gold has tested our long-term channel support down at 1679.37 which starts at 1822.

The move lower appears to have ended as an ending diagonal pattern with an impulsive move higher a short-term correction to the yellow zone which is our 61.8 Fibonacci level of the current run-up.

We have labelled this move as (i) and (ii) for the meantime as we are expecting a move higher to 1800 as a possible wave (iii). We could still see a corrective abc or wxy from current levels but price action will confirm.

For now, we will be looking to add long positions above 1740 targeting 1800. Once we break 1800 we can start looking at 1874 and eyeing a break of our long-term channel resistance.

No key news events out this week.

Res: 1740.29; 1760.84; 1801.48.

Sup: 1700.00; 1679.73; 1660.68.