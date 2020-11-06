Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD outlook turns bullish following rally to $1,960

XAU/USD surged to a fresh multi-month high of $1,960 on Friday.

Broad-based USD weakness fueled gold's rally this week.

Near-term technical outlook points out to additional gains.

Gold started the week on a strong footing and preserved its bullish momentum with the USD struggling to find demand throughout the week. After advancing to its highest level in nearly two months at $1,960, XAU/USD retreated slightly amid profit-taking late Friday but gained nearly 4% for the week to close near $1,950.

What happened last week

With the early results from exit polls showing that US President Donald Trump was performing much better in the presidential race than what the polls suggested allowed USD to gather strength. However, after former Vice President Joe Biden started to narrow the gap, risk flows returned to markets and caused the greenback to come under strong selling pressure.

Later in the week, the USD selloff intensified as Biden took the lead in battleground states, namely Michigan, Georgia and Nevada. As it currently stands, Biden seems to be on his way to become the next president of the US. However, Trump is likely to fight the results in states where the margin is slim and it could take some time before an official result is announced.

On Thursday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0%-0.25% as widely expected. The FOMC didn’t make any significant changes to its policy statement either and the initial market reaction remained largely muted. However, during the press conference, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell noted that they have looked into asset purchases and noted that it was possible to shift the duration, size and composition of them if needed. These remarks caused the USD to come under renewed selling pressure in the late American session.

Finally, the upbeat labour market data from the US on Friday allowed the bearish pressure surrounding the greenback to remain intact and lifted XAU/USD to its highest level since mid-September at $1,960. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nonfarm Payrolls in October increased by 638,000 and the Unemployment Rate declined to 6.9% from 7.9% in September.

Next week

Next week will be relatively quiet with regards to significant macroeconomic data releases. On Tuesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from China and the UK’s labour market report will be featured alongside the ZEW sentiment surveys for the euro area and Germany. On Thursday, the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report from the UK will be looked upon for fresh catalysts ahead of Friday’s euro area GDP report, which is expected to confirm the 4.3% contraction in the economic activity in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on political developments in the US, especially talks surrounding the coronavirus relief bill. A positive shift in market sentiment on hopes of additional stimulus before the end of the year could put the greenback under pressure and help XAU/USD push higher. On the other hand, a risk-averse market environment is likely to help the greenback gather strength.

Gold technical outlook

On the daily chart, the RSI indicator continues to edge higher and hasn't reached the overbought area yet, suggesting that there is more room for XAU/USD on the upside before staging a technical correction. Additionally, the pair closed above the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day SMAs, confirming the near-term bullish outlook.

The initial resistance aligns at $1,960 (November 6 high) ahead of $1,975 (static resistance) and $2,000 (psychological level/(Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of June-August uptrend).

Supports, on the other hand, are located at $1,930 (static support) $1,915 (50-day SMA) and $1,900 (psychological level/100-day SMA).

Gold sentiment poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll also shows that experts see gold prices continuing to go up in the near-term with a target of $1,977 toward the end of the month. Furthermore, analysts see gold climbing above critical $2,000 hurdle by early 2021.