Gold Weekly Forecast: The precious metal is heading into a pivotal zone heading into month end

- The trend has stalled recently but there could be a sign that the rally might continue.
- Heading into the US election there could be some volatility and the chart shows some key levels.
Fundamental backdrop - Powell bombshell at Jackson Hole
On Thursday at Jackson Hole Fed Chair Powell delivered his speech where he outlined the changes that the FOMC are due to make to their policy. The Fed are now looking to achieve an average inflation target of 2% and there will also now be more focus on employment at the lower end of the income spectrum.
The new Fed inflation plan could mean that the FOMC could let inflation run slightly higher than 2% before increasing interest rates. The relationship between employment levels and inflation will now be very important in the future. Powell also said the Fed will not set a specific goal for the unemployment rate but rather will allow conditions to dictate what it considers full employment.
The September meeting is now potentially very important and there could be some more enhanced forward guidance and investors will also be looking to see if the Fed are looking to make changes to their bond-buying program. The Fed currently buys USD 80bln dollars worth of bonds per month but there has been some speculation that the Fed may start to purchase longer-dated bonds.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart - Is the trend about to continue?
The 4-hour trendline has now been broken but there are some tough resistance levels ahead for the yellow metal. The next possible target is the blue line just above the psychological USD 2K per ounce level. If the level does break it could make a new higher high higher low wave pattern. This would be welcomed after the price fell from the recent new all-time high USD 2,075.32 per troy ounce.
This week is likely to give us a bullish close after bearish closed over the last two weeks. The indicators have now turned positive once again as the MACD histogram is green and the signal lines have moved above zero. The Relative Strength Index is above 50 and looks like it is heading to the overbought zone once again.
Next week - Return of the NFP
Next week the main event will be the latest non-farm payroll event in the US. While backward-looking data events may be outdated since Powell's speech there could always be a NFP surprise and since Powell has put more interest on the unemployment rate it could be in focus.
The RBA are not set to deviate away from market expectations next week. It is likely that the focus will still be on the coronavirus pandemic as lockdowns are still being enforced. The bank is in a pretty decent place on the stimulus front but it will be interesting to see their thought on forward guidance nevertheless.
PMI's are also back again but the NFP data could outshine the usual market moving PMI data.
Current user sentiment - Users are bullish again longer term
The current price of gold is USD 1962.80 per ounce and it seems in the short term (1 week and 1 month) FXStreet users still think the price could move lower. Over the next quarter however the FXStreet faithful believe the price could head back toward the psychological USD 2K per ounce mark. The 1-month reading is the most interesting with only 10% of pollsters thinking the price of gold could move higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.
