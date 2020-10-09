Administration abandonment of stimulus negotiation on Tuesday roils markets, sinks gold.

Talks resumed on Wednesday in Congress with prospect, size and shape of package uncertain.

Friday's rise in gold and dollar decline spurred by revived stimulus hope.

Rising Treasury yields have not diminished gold's appeal, 10-year Treasury rates are near a four-month high.

The FXStreet expert polls suggest stability and gains after the US election.

The sudden withdrawal of the White House from talks with House Democrats and Speaker Pelosi over the size and terms of a second stimulus bill on Tuesday sent markets into a flurry of risk aversion, dropping equities and Treasury yields, and driving gold thorough $1,900 as the dollar gathered in most of the worriers.

But in the world of Washington politics, nothing is forever and no is just another step in the negotiation. After the Tuesday surprise, the White House floated a number of alternative proposals for smaller individual bills and the discussions between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin started again.

Election considerations are the primary stumbling block to an agreement. Democrats assume a stimulus package will help the economy and perhaps President Trump's reelection bid and they want something in return.

In order to agree to provide Americans with $1200 that both sides think is warranted, Ms Pelosi has demanded federal elections law changes that would bar voter ID requirements, force states to count absentee ballots that arrive up to 10 days after the election and make same-day registration mandatory even though only 21 states currently permit it. These changes would override local election laws that have historically been the preview of state governments. Republicans have balked at these last-minute alterations in electoral procedures.

Gold's Friday surge

Friday's run in gold above $1900 was both fundamental and technical in nature. Fundamentally the on-again stimulus talks in Washington reversed the dollar safety trade with the greenback down across the board and risk assets flowing to gold.

Technically, the breach of the 21-day moving average at $1,908 brought the metal to its highest point since September 21. Resistance at $1930 representing the low close from August 13 to September 21 is the next impediment, but a successful conclusion to the stimulus talks would likely push gold back into the late rummer range of $1930 to $1960.

Gold has been behaving like a typical risk asset, rising as the dollar-safety trade reversed with traders focused on the second stimulus bill in Washington as the best method of keeping the US recovery going.

Traditionally a non-interest bearing gold account becomes less desirable as yields rise, but with rates near historical lows, and the Fed proclaiming no change for at least three more years, Treasury increases have had no impact on the precious metal. From September 29 the yield on the 10-year Treasury has climbed from 0.645% to 0.780%, the highest since early June and the gold price has gone from $1,898 to over $1,920.

US economic calendar

Overall, US economic statistics continued to improve, except, and it is a very important caveat, in the labor market.

Purchasing Managers' Indexes in services improved as had manufacturing last week with the overall rising to 57.8 in September and new orders at 61.5 far outstripping the consensus estimate for a drop to 44.7 from 56.8 in August. Employment climbed into expansion at 51.8 for the first time since February though much lower than the forecast of 58.1.

The minutes of the September FOMC meeting provided little insight into the Fed new inflation averaging policy or its extension of rate guidance to 2023.

Initial jobless claims recorded 840,000 in the first week of October, 20,000 more than anticipated and the prior week was revised from 837,000 to 849,000. The four-week moving average decreased to 857,000 from 870,250.

The continuation of close to one million layoffs each week seven months after the lockdowns began and five months after the recovery started combined with the more than 50% drop in payroll additions from August's 1.489 million to 661,000 in September is clear evidence of a slowing labor market. It raises the possibility that the improvement in employment could reverse in the coming months.

Next week sees the Consumer Price Index for September on Tuesday, but with the Fed's new policy and guidance, there will be no market impact.

Thursday's Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims and Friday's Retail Sales for September and Michigan Consumer Sentiment for October are the only other releases of note.

Sales have recovered from their plunge in March and April and the expected 0.5% gain following August's 0.6% increase is a return normal consumption. The GDP component control group is forecast to climb 0.5% after August's unexpected 0.1% decline. Michigan Sentiment is expected to edge higher to 81 from 80.4 in September.

Sales will be watched for any sign of weakness, with nearly 11 million Americans out of work, the essentially normal growth of consumption over the past six months is a source of wonder and concern.

Spot gold technical outlook

The break of the pandemic recovery uptrend that extended back to late March on September 21 sent XAU/USD to a range controlled by the reversed support to resistance line at $1930. That line is still the chief technical barrier to reentry to the late summer range. Though it is a substantive technical block it will not, as noted above withstand a fundamental pressure of a move higher from a completed stimulus package in D.C.

The moving averages are all below current levels. The 21-day line at $1908 gave no resistance as XAU/USD moved through on Friday. The 100-day at $1862 and the 200-day at $1744 are not in the picture. The Relative Strength Index at 53.30 indicates an emerging upward bias.

If XAU/USD breaches the $1930 level it will again switch to support. Above that point, there is moderate resistance at $1957 and a weaker line at $1975. The marker at $2000 is substantial technically and psychologically. Beneath the market, there is support at $1900, and $1875 which is backed by the 100-day average at $1862. The line at $1860 is the post-September 21 low.

Gold Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll is sensible of a higher trend. Even the bearish one-week outlook remains above the $1900 support line and the one-quarter view would bring the metal back into area just below the August record peak. Clearly, the global economy is expected to recover into the fourth quarter. The diffidence of the title is placed in the one-month outlook which covers the period up to and just beyond the US election. The stability of the XAU/USD reflects the highly uncertain of the presidential outcome.