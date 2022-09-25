Weekly forecast (September 26 – 30, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1662, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1699.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1662, which will be followed by reaching support level 1611 and 1566.
Monthly forecast, September 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1740.2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1826.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1740.2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1673.3 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1566.2.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
