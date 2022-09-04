Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1740.2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1778.8 and 1808.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1740.2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1673.3.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1740.2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1826.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1740.2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1673.3 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1566.2.

