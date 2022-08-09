This/next week forecast (August 8 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1812, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1879.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1812, which will be followed by reaching support level 1787 and then to 1755, 1727.

Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1786, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1876.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start from resistance 1786, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1676 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1557.