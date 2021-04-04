This/Next week forecast (April 5 – 9, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1716, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1767.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1716, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1673.

Previous week gold forecast chart

Fundamental analysis

Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1675 – 1780 with big potential to reach 1500.

Monthly forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1780, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1883 – 1923.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1780, which will be followed by reaching support level 1684 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1570 – 1523.

