This/Next Week Forecast (March 22 – 26, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1780, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1815.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1767 – 1780, which will be followed by reaching support level 1716 and 1684.

Previous week gold forecast chart

Fundamental Analysis

Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1675 – 1780 with big potential to reach 1500.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1790, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1878 – 1895.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1753, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1684.

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

