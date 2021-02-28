This/Next Week Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1759, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1815.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1759, which will be followed by reaching support level 1684 – 1671.

previous week gold forecast chart

Fundamental Analysis

Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1680 – 1750.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1790, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1878 – 1895.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1753, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1684.

previous forecast

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

