Gold Weekly Daily & Hourly Overview - Feb 28th

Overview

We expected a bearish move minimum 1219 level in our previous analysis, Gold move lower but fail to break the support and bounce early around 1226.The first minimum bullish target was 1249-51 which was met in the previous week. The trend is still bullish, and we are expecting the little bit more bullish move this week to complete the bullish rally around 1271-75 zone.1271-75 is also the weekly and daily resistance and the watching area for sellers. I am sharing weekly, daily and hourly views to give my logical thoughts about next gold movement.

Weekly Gold Predictions

We expected correction previous week, but it did not happen. Gold move higher and break its first resistance at 1249-51. Break and weekly closing above the resistance indicating more bullish move towards weekly resistance at 1271-75 level. Yellow metal watching area for sellers is at 1271-75 zone. We will look for sell entry from the resistance if we found any reversal pattern confirmation in daily and hourly charts. Please have a look at the weekly gold chart below.

Weekly Gold Chart

Daily Gold Prediction

Gold is continuously respecting its support levels and bounced from every psychological support gives us bullish thoughts. As long as gold is trading above the support level, we will remain bullish.

After breaking the daily resistance 1249-51, gold is trading above the resistance level. Current market price is 1259-60.The next trend resistance is forming at 1271-75 level spotted in weekly and daily charts. We will look for the reversal pattern from 1271-75 zone.

Alternately if gold move lower and break the support 1249-51 in a daily candlestick chart, it will be the earliest confirmation of correction, which could give us an opportunity to buy gold from better price around 1240-41 and 1219 in a case of correction extension.

Daily Gold Chart

Hourly Gold Predictions

I love to share hourly charts because it gives us earliest signal and entry level confirmations.

Gold is trading in a rising channel formation in an hourly chart. The next minimum support is 1241-43 area and resistance is forming at 1271-75 zone. We will look for the bullish entry from the support zone towards next high at 1271-75 level. Please have a look at hourly chart below; I have created possible next movement diagram in it,

Hourly Gold Chart

Support & Resistance levels

Weekly Resistance: 1271-75

Weekly Support : 1201-03

Daily Resistance : 1271-75

Daily Support : 1219-21

Hourly Resistance : 1271-75

Hourly Support : 1241-43