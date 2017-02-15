Gold: Weekly close above 1245 is a buy signal
Daily Forecast - 17 February 2017
Gold Spot
Gold topped exactly here at 1242/44 as expected to hit the first target of 1236/35 as I write. Further losses are likely targeting first support at 1233/32. This offers a 10 point profit on our shorts...not bad for an over night trade. However if we continue lower look for the next target & support at 1227/26 which could hold the downside, but longs look risky. If you want to try use a stop below 1223. On further losses look for 1219. Exit any remaining shorts here again & try longs down to our buying opportunity at 1217/16. A low for the day (& don't forget we predicted a low for the week here on Monday...which is exactly what happened) is expected but longs need stops below 1212.
If we hold 1235/36 look for a retest strong resistance at 1242/44. Try shorts again with stops above 1248. A break higher however is therefore a buy signal initially targeting quite strong resistance at 1255/56 which should hold if tested during this week, for a dip back to the mid 1240 area perhaps.
Interested in Gold technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1257.10
- R2 1245.30
- R1 1239.40
- PP 1227.60
-
- S1 1221.70
- S2 1209.90
- S3 1204.00
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.