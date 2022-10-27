XAU/USD is trading in the red at 1,657 and it seems very heavy after the ECB. As you already know, the European Central Bank increased the Main Refinancing Rate from 1.25% to 2.00% as expected. ECB’s President Lagarde announced further rate hikes in the next monetary meetings. Gold dropped a little but it could still try to come back higher as the US data came in mixed today.
Technically, the rate developed a flag pattern in the short term. False breakdowns below the uptrend line may signal new bullish momentum. Still, only a valid breakout through the flag’s resistance could activate further growth.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near parity in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0000 after having climbed toward 1.0050 earlier in the session. ECB hiked its policy rate by 75 bps but President Lagarde refrained from committing to one more over-sized rate hike, making it tough for the euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD drops below 1.600 as dollar gains traction
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined below 1.1600 in the American session. With investors adopting a cautious stance, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals as a safe haven and causing the pair to stay on the backfoot.
Gold struggles to stabilize above $1,660
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range at around $1,660 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% below 4%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.
Amazon Earnings Preview: AMZN stock sags ahead of Q3 earnings
Amazon (AMZN) shed 2.6% at Thursday's open to trade at $112.65 ahead of third-quarter earnings out after the close. Analysts still expect 30% Amazon Web Services growth.