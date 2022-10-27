XAU/USD is trading in the red at 1,657 and it seems very heavy after the ECB. As you already know, the European Central Bank increased the Main Refinancing Rate from 1.25% to 2.00% as expected. ECB’s President Lagarde announced further rate hikes in the next monetary meetings. Gold dropped a little but it could still try to come back higher as the US data came in mixed today.

Technically, the rate developed a flag pattern in the short term. False breakdowns below the uptrend line may signal new bullish momentum. Still, only a valid breakout through the flag’s resistance could activate further growth.

