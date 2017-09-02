GOLD upcoming Weeks road Map (Bird Eye View)

GOLD remain ns iindecision phase for long run Price movement direction due to prevailing TRUMP regime. Now two alternative possible Price movement options get strong confluence to make long term Gold Decision.

Price Zone needs to be focus on as decison making zones are

1271.78 & 1252.87

1187.34 & 1172.22

1096.87 & 1071.40

Scenario 1.

If Gold adopt Bullish Impulsive move it will find next resistance in between zone 1271.78 & 1252.87 than take corrective movement finding resistance at 1187.34 & 1172.22 . It seem to reject the 1187.34 & 1172.22 level than would follow bullish rally upto psychological level of 1400.00

Scenario 2.

If it breaks down the Prize zone 1271.78 & 1252.87 support level needed to be considered would be 1123.07 & 1096.87. And once said level rejected price will adopt North direction rally in order to attain ultimate 1400.00 psychological levels