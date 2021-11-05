Gold price up to 2-month high, despite NFP beating expectations
Gold prices were up for a second consecutive session on Friday, despite data from the U.S. showing that payrolls had beat expectations.
Figures from the Labour Department showed that Non-farm payrolls had risen by 531,000 in October, with the unemployment rate falling to 4.6%.
It was initially forecasted that payrolls would rise by 450,000 last month, after coming in at 312,000 in September.
The better than expected increase sent XAUUSD to an intraday high of $1,815, after starting the session trading at $1,790.
In addition to this, the benchmark S&P 500 also rallied to a new record high to end the week.
EURUSD falls as Eurozone retail sales disappoint
EURUSD fell on Friday, as it was shown that retail sales in the Eurozone had missed expectations.
Data released today reported that retail sales within the European economic area were down by 0.3% month-on-month in September.
This comes after sales were expected to rise by 0.3% within the same period, however rose, as a result of the summer surge in COVID-19 cases around the continent.
As a result of the report, EURUSD fell to an intraday low of 1.1513, its lowest level since August 7th last year.
Germany’s DAX 30 closed 0.15% higher on the news.
