Good mood didn’t last long as the US didn’t let the tensions de-escalate insisting that Russia is certainly not pulling back its troops but is rather increasing its presence at the Ukrainian border. The US warning hit the investor appetite at yesterday’s session and reversed the earlier week's gains in stock indices.

As a result, the safe have flows boosted gold, again, as crude oil remained steady around $92 per barrel.

US equities were soft but the S&P500 erased a part of losses at a late-session rally after the release of the Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes, the pricing on the fed funds front flipped to give more chance for a 25bp hike in March, instead of a 50-bp hike.

In the FX markets, the US dollar remains strong, while the pound-dollar is eking out gains above the 1.35 mark as the high inflation in the UK keeps the Bank of England (BoE) hawks in charge of the market.

In the individual stocks, Nvidia’s strong results didn’t boost the share price in the after-hours trading, Virgin Galactic couldn’t extend Tuesday’s days on worries that they may have some execution problems sending people to the moon and Roblox tanked 26% on softer results.