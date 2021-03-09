Tuesday forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level1694, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1712.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start from resistance level 1712, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1683.

This/Next week forecast (March 8 – 12, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1721, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1780.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1684, which will be followed by reaching support level 1588.

Fundamental analysis

Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1680 – 1750 with big potential to reach 1500.

Monthly forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1790, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1878 – 1895.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1753, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1684.

