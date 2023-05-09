Share:

Gold has serious triple top risk with last week's high for the week at the all-time high. I am waiting for a break below 2 support levels for a sell signal.

Gold has key support at 2010/2005. There is support again at 1995/1990. A break below here should be an important sell signal initially targeting 1970/65.

Holding above 2010 can retest yesterday's high at 2027/30. Further gains target 2043/46. Above 2050 can retest the triple top at 2067/72.

Silver has double top risk in silver.

Again I am waiting for a break below 2 support levels for a sell signal.

First support at 2525/20. Longs need stops below 2515. A break lower is a sell signal targeting support at 2470/60. Longs need stops below 2440. A break below here is a more important sell signal for this week & can initially target 2375/70.

Obviously we have resistance at the double top 22605/15. Bulls need a break above 2620 for a buy signal this week.

WTI Crude (June) double bottom buy signal after Thursday's bullish hammer candle at the longer term support level at 6525/6360 on the weekly chart has triggered significant gains.

I hope you managed to get into a long position in time.

The bullish morning star candle pattern was another buy signal & yesterday we shot higher to my next target of 7340/70 with a high for the day exactly here.

So far so good!! Where next? A break above 7400 should be a buy signal for today targeting strong resistance at 7560/7600. A high for the day is likely. Shorts need stops above 7660.

Failure to beat my next target of 7340/70 risks a slide to 7230/10. If we continue lower look for support at 7140/20. Longs need stops below 7090.