Share:

USD/CHF bounces back

The US dollar finds support from recovering Treasury yields in the wake of hawkish Fed comments lately. Having seemingly bottomed out near January 2021’s lows at 0.8820, the pair could start to recover some lost ground. 0.8960 is the latest support and a bullish MA cross on the daily chart is an encouraging sign and could attract market participants who dread missing the rebound. After clearing the psychological level of 0.9000, 0.9060 would be the next hurdle where a subsequent breakout would lead to a runaway rally.

USDCHF

EUR/GBP struggles to bounce

The euro softened after May’s manufacturing PMI showed signs of easing across the bloc. The bulls have been trying to hold against the bears’ repeated attempts to push below 0.8660. A breakout would expose last December’s lows around 0.8560. 0.8720 on the 20-day SMA is a major ceiling and a shooting star in this supply zone indicates a lingering selling pressure. An invalidation of 0.8690 has forced short-term buyers to bail out and put sellers back on the driver’s seat instead, turning the level into a fresh resistance.

EURGBP

XAU/USD tests resistance

Gold rebounds amid a lack of breakthrough in the latest US debt ceiling talks. A fall below the daily support of 1980 has dented the bullish mood, prompting buyers to trim their exposure in fear of a deeper pullback. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart combined with a faded rebound at the demand-turned-supply zone around 1984 suggests that the path of least resistance could be down. A drop below 1950 would renew the selling pressure and make 1920 the next stop. 2012 is the ceiling to lift before the rally could resume.

XAUUSD

Share: Feed news

This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0800, as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautiously optimistic market sentiment. Traders look forward to the German IFO survey, ECB Lagarde's speech and the Fed Minutes for a clear directional bias. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2450 amid hot UK inflation data, Bailey eyed

GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2450 amid hot UK inflation data, Bailey eyed

GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2450 early Wednesday, reversing the spike led by hot UK inflation data. The annualized UK core CPI rose 6.8% in April, surpassing the market expectation and the March reading of 6.2% by a wide margin. Bailey's speech and Fed Minutes are in focus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold ticks lower to $1,970 level, focus remains on FOMC minutes

Gold ticks lower to $1,970 level, focus remains on FOMC minutes

Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts some selling near the $1,980 region during the early European session on Wednesday. 

Gold News

Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away

Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away

AI has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.

Read more

Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?

Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?

S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures