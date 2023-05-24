USD/CHF bounces back
The US dollar finds support from recovering Treasury yields in the wake of hawkish Fed comments lately. Having seemingly bottomed out near January 2021’s lows at 0.8820, the pair could start to recover some lost ground. 0.8960 is the latest support and a bullish MA cross on the daily chart is an encouraging sign and could attract market participants who dread missing the rebound. After clearing the psychological level of 0.9000, 0.9060 would be the next hurdle where a subsequent breakout would lead to a runaway rally.
EUR/GBP struggles to bounce
The euro softened after May’s manufacturing PMI showed signs of easing across the bloc. The bulls have been trying to hold against the bears’ repeated attempts to push below 0.8660. A breakout would expose last December’s lows around 0.8560. 0.8720 on the 20-day SMA is a major ceiling and a shooting star in this supply zone indicates a lingering selling pressure. An invalidation of 0.8690 has forced short-term buyers to bail out and put sellers back on the driver’s seat instead, turning the level into a fresh resistance.
XAU/USD tests resistance
Gold rebounds amid a lack of breakthrough in the latest US debt ceiling talks. A fall below the daily support of 1980 has dented the bullish mood, prompting buyers to trim their exposure in fear of a deeper pullback. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart combined with a faded rebound at the demand-turned-supply zone around 1984 suggests that the path of least resistance could be down. A drop below 1950 would renew the selling pressure and make 1920 the next stop. 2012 is the ceiling to lift before the rally could resume.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
