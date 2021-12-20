Gold remains trapped below the 1,800 boundary and the support-turned resistance trendline despite the quick bounce off the more-than-two-month low of 1,752.
The 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1,680 – 1,877 upleg are making any breakout around the 1,800 threshold more essential, but bullish signals are not really convincing yet, reflecting some cautiousness among traders instead. Particularly, the RSI has shifted to the sidelines after barely crossing above its 50 neutral mark, the MACD continues to gain ground within the negative area and above its red signal line, while the Stochastics are approaching their 80 overbought level.
Should buying pressures dominate, the precious metal could speed up towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of 1,830, while within breathing distance, the tentative descending trendline stretched from the record high of 2,079 may attract some interest ahead of the 1,877 peak. Beyond the latter, the rally could tease the 1,900 – 1,916 key resistance zone with scope to upgrade the neutral medium-term outlook.
In the event of a downside reversal, the bears may push for a close below the 50% Fibonacci and the 1,700 bar again. If their efforts prove successful this time, the price could tumble towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1,745, while a break below the swing low of 1,722, where the 78.6% Fibonacci is placed, could provide direct access to the 1,680 bottom.
Summarizing, although the short-term risk is skewed to the upside, the precious metal will need to close confidently above the 1,800 mark to motivate fresh bullish actions.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold cheers flight to safety, key levels to watch
Gold price underpinned by the risk-off mood as US’ Manchin rejects BBB. Treasury yields keep falling, caps the US dollar’s upside despite risk-aversion.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: All aboard, last chance for the Santa rally
Equity markets remain in a state of flux as we approach the final full week of the year. The traditional Christmas lunch season is curtailed, so next week may see some activity.