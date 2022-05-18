In this video we discussed a possble great trading idea ahead on metal market - Gold. By doing the top-down approach using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead as long as the buyers stays there. Price action on weekly and daily charts shows the strong support is holding and we may see a possible bullish move there. In this video on GOLD (XAUUSD) metal video we did simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behaviour, direction. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behaviour. Our top-down appraoch , analysis on XAUUSD and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts. We post weekly forex forecast videos every weekend.

Key to long-term trading success is simple forex trading strategy, managing your trading risk, being patient, disciplined forex trader and your ability to listen to what the markets are telling you, trusting your experience and believing in yourself. In forex trading (no matter what kind of trading strategy you use) you will have winning and losing trades, but what is important is that your learn to accept your losing trades and focus on the next trade without getting emotionally attached to winning or losing trades. Your forex trading success as a forex swing trader or day trader is not measured by making one or few trades, but over your consistency on the long-term and trying to be best trader as possible in present moment. Having simple forex strategy with right risk management rules and having the right trading mindset!