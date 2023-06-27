Share:

Join Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, analyses the price of Gold and he highlights the occurrence of a triple top pattern and explores the potential arguments for where Gold may head next.

Bray discusses Gold's role as an inflation hedge, the current state of interest rates reaching the top of the tightening cycle, and the perception of Gold as a safe haven amid global recession fears.

He also emphasises the significance of a key technical level being reached in Gold's price action.

Additionally, Bray touches upon the USD Index, noting its trading pattern of moving sideways within a range.

Join him as he delves into the dynamics shaping the potential future direction of Gold and provides insights for traders and investors.