Join Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, analyses the price of Gold and he highlights the occurrence of a triple top pattern and explores the potential arguments for where Gold may head next.
Bray discusses Gold's role as an inflation hedge, the current state of interest rates reaching the top of the tightening cycle, and the perception of Gold as a safe haven amid global recession fears.
He also emphasises the significance of a key technical level being reached in Gold's price action.
Additionally, Bray touches upon the USD Index, noting its trading pattern of moving sideways within a range.
Join him as he delves into the dynamics shaping the potential future direction of Gold and provides insights for traders and investors.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
