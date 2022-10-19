No one doubts that inflation is a problem and the Federal Reserve, along with many other central banks across the world are fighting a losing battle against rising inflationary pressures

Over the last 18 months, inflation has rapidly spread to every corner of the economy with the cost of unavoidable living expenses from Food, Fuel, Housing, Clothing and Energy prices – accelerating at the fastest pace in over 40 years.

If anyone expected inflation to peak in this year, the U.S Consumer Price Inflation report for September quickly dashed any hope that price pressures had peaked.

No one expected the Federal Reserve to be able to smother inflation swiftly. But after seven months of aggressive rate hikes – the central bank has hardly made a dent.

The September U.S. Consumer Price Inflation report made it very clear that we’re not much better off now than we were in March, when the Fed began its aggressive monetary tightening. Back then, Consumer Price Inflation was up 8.5% year-over-year. Now, it’s up 8.2%.

With inflation showing no signs of abating – many of the world’s leading economists agree that it will likely take a couple of years before prices really come down from the highs seen this year.

This epic situation, could not have come at a worse time for President Biden, with just under a month to go before the crucial U.S midterm elections in November.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. With inflation the primary concern for voters, President Biden has been forced to step in with a desperate last-ditch attempt to dig the Fed and the economy out of the biggest inflationary crisis seen since the 1970s.

While Presidents don’t have magic wands to make inflation disappear – they do have a powerful tool that can help ease the pain of higher prices: Oil in the form of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Earlier this month, the OPEC cartel led by Saudi Arabia and Russia – poured further fuel on the inflationary fire with their announcement to cut Oil production by 2 million barrels per day – the largest output cut since the 2020 pandemic.

As history has taught us – whoever controls the price of oil – controls the path of inflation.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S emergency stockpile in a bid to keep Oil prices from climbing further. This follows an “historic release” of 180mn barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March.

The amount of oil in the SPR is down by roughly a third – since Biden took office in January 2021. That has left the nation’s emergency oil stockpile at its lowest point since June 1984

Biden has made clear to his advisers that he is prepared to authorize future releases, if necessary, which could ultimately deplete the U.S emergency stockpile.

The big question now is will OPEC respond with further production cuts in order to keep Oil prices sky-high?

Only time will tell, however, the one thing we do know is that extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities and right now, as traders we are amidst “one of the greatest wealth transfers ever in history”. The time to start making money is now!

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: