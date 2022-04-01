In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by gold and silver mining stock expert, David Tice, well-known for founding and directing the Prudent Bear Fund (BEARX).
The two precious metals advocates weigh in on reports of Russia trading oil for physical gold, an economic shift with the potential to turn the paper market on its head.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
