Part 1) introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term Gold has been accelerating higher. In the long term Gold has been decelerating higher. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a time horizon.
Part 2) trade idea details
2A) Trade Idea Graph
2b) Intraday Predictions
Buy $ 282,825 USD of Gold, take profit at $ 1,879.2372 level with 50.05% odds for a $ 998 USD gain, stop out at $ 1,866.003 with 50.0% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon.
Part 3) XAU/USD trend analysis
XAUUSD last price was $ 1,872.6241. The long term trend decelerating higher is stronger than the short term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the price was moving higher but decelerating over the past 20 days.
Part 4) XAU/USD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the XAUUSD price increased 16 days and decreased 4 days. For every up day, there were 0.25 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.389% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.762% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 3.18% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.159% percent.
Part 5) XAU/USD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for XAUUSD, is $ 1,853.3018, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 1,891.9464. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 1,866.003 could trade and that $ 1,879.2372 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today $ 1,872.6241
-
Over the past 20 days, the XAUUSD price increased 16 days and decreased 4 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.25 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.389%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.762%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 3.18% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.159% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been decelerating: $ -1.0232 per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by $ 2.136659.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 0.1141 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by $ 1.2624.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
