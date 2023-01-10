Part 1) introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.

In the short term Gold has been accelerating higher. In the long term Gold has been decelerating higher. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a time horizon.

Part 2) trade idea details

2A) Trade Idea Graph

2b) Intraday Predictions

Buy $ 282,825 USD of Gold, take profit at $ 1,879.2372 level with 50.05% odds for a $ 998 USD gain, stop out at $ 1,866.003 with 50.0% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon.

Part 3) XAU/USD trend analysis

XAUUSD last price was $ 1,872.6241. The long term trend decelerating higher is stronger than the short term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the price was moving higher but decelerating over the past 20 days.

Part 4) XAU/USD value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the XAUUSD price increased 16 days and decreased 4 days. For every up day, there were 0.25 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.389% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.762% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 3.18% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.159% percent.

Part 5) XAU/USD worst/best case scenario analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for XAUUSD, is $ 1,853.3018, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 1,891.9464. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 1,866.003 could trade and that $ 1,879.2372 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key Takeaways: