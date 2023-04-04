Stocks have been more mixed today, after a decent start to the quarter on Monday, but gold has surged following some weaker US data, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
FTSE 100 drops back from Monday highs
“The FTSE 100 has fallen back from the highs seen yesterday, joining in a more cautious tone on Wall Street. This comes despite weaker job openings and factory orders that might have been expected to prop up stocks on hopes of a more dovish Fed at upcoming meetings. But for the moment it looks like stocks have come too far, too fast to push much higher in the near-term.”
Gold surges to a one-year high
“Gold continues to seize any opportunity for a rally, and this afternoon’s turn lower for the dollar has resulted in a twelve-month high for the commodity. 2022’s theme of a rising dollar hit gold harder, but now as the greenback comes off and inflation eases, it looks like the metal’s time to shine has finally arrived.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD renews two-month highs above 1.0950
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level since early February above 1.0950 before retreating modestly. The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar following disappointing data releases fuels EUR/USD's rally on Tuesday.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.2500 after having met resistance at that level earlier in the day. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand after weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold surges to fresh multi-month highs above $2,020
Gold has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level in over a year above $2,020 on Tuesday. Dismal JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data from the US triggered a fresh leg of USD selloff in the American session and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.