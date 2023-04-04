Share:

Stocks have been more mixed today, after a decent start to the quarter on Monday, but gold has surged following some weaker US data, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 drops back from Monday highs

“The FTSE 100 has fallen back from the highs seen yesterday, joining in a more cautious tone on Wall Street. This comes despite weaker job openings and factory orders that might have been expected to prop up stocks on hopes of a more dovish Fed at upcoming meetings. But for the moment it looks like stocks have come too far, too fast to push much higher in the near-term.”

Gold surges to a one-year high

“Gold continues to seize any opportunity for a rally, and this afternoon’s turn lower for the dollar has resulted in a twelve-month high for the commodity. 2022’s theme of a rising dollar hit gold harder, but now as the greenback comes off and inflation eases, it looks like the metal’s time to shine has finally arrived.”