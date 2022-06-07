Tuesday forecast, June 7

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1849.6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1869.1.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1849,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 1830.2.

This/next week Forecast (June 6 – 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1849.6 which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1869.1 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1893.2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1849.6, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1830.2 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1785.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1780.5, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1893.2 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 2003.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1780.5, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1721.1.