The Federal Reserve to maintain status quo, the US yields continue giving support to the greenback. The reflation benefits to mining stocks, and FTSE 100 in a good position to benefit from the reflation migration to cyclical names. Gold, on the other hand, could continue feeling the pinch of rising sovereign yields.

