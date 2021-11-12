Gold technical analysis
Bullish trend.
The price has reached technical sellers.
Selling zone.
Retracement is possible.
Resistance area.
Support area.
Sellers zone.
Gold has been in the uptrend the whole week. The price started to climb from 1764 M L3 camarilla level all the way towards the 1866 zone. Today it's Friday and we should see some profit taking. However, the daily close will be important. If the daily candlestick closes like Inside bar or as any other stronger bearish pattern, we should see a drop next week. The first target is 1832 followed by 1820 and 1801. Have in mind that GOLD is still bullish so any retracement trade should be protected at above-mentioned levels.
