Thursday forecast (November 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1738.7, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1778.8.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1705.1, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1673 and 1622.2.

Weekly forecast (November 7 – 11, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1696.1, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1738.7.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1679.4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1622.2.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1696.1, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1738.7 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1824.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1696.1, which will be followed by reaching support level 1622.2 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1566.2.