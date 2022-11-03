Thursday forecast (November 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1633.6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1648.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1633.6, which will be followed by reaching support level 1613.3 and 1566.2.

Weekly forecast (October 31 – November 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1641.2, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1679.4 and if it keeps on moving up above 1696.1 level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1738.7.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1641.2, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1622.2 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1566.2.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1696.1, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1738.7 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1824.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1696.1, which will be followed by reaching support level 1622.2 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1566.2.

