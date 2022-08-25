Thursday forecast (August 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1767.5, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1786.3.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1767.5, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1755.

Previous day forecast

This/next week forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1773.9, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1808.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1773.9, which will be followed by reaching support level 1755.9 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1727.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1786, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1876.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start from resistance 1786, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1676 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1557.