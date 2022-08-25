Thursday forecast (August 25, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1767.5, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1786.3.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1767.5, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1755.
This/next week forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1773.9, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1808.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1773.9, which will be followed by reaching support level 1755.9 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1727.
Monthly forecast, August 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1786, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1876.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start from resistance 1786, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1676 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1557.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
