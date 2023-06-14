GBP/USD breaks resistance
The US dollar sank after slow inflation raised the chance of a pause in interest rate hikes from the Fed. The market mood has stayed positive despite a choppy consolidation under the recent top of 1.2680 over the past month. The pair first hit resistance at 1.2600 and a retracement came to a rest at 1.2490, indicating that buyers are still eager to offer support. Then a decisive bullish breakout would make clearing 1.2680 a formality, extending the pound’s rally towards 1.3000 in the weeks to come. 1.2560 is now a fresh support.
XAU/USD struggles to bounce
Bullion tumbled as risk assets took over with the FOMC expected to keep interest rates unchanged. As the price struggles to secure support in its corrective phase, the triple bottom around 1940 is the recent bulls’ last stronghold and a critical floor to stabilise sentiment. Its breach would trigger a round of liquidation with the psychological level of 1900 as a potential target. 1966 is the first hurdle to lift in case of a bounce and only a close above 1983 which has proved to be a tough level to crack would turn the tide.
US Oil recoups losses
WTI crude bounces thanks to China's rate cut and a probable hike pause by the Fed. Still, a full retracement of a previous rebound below 67.20 showed a lack of commitment to keep the commodity afloat. As the price inches towards the double bottom of 66.00 on the daily chart, 66.80 saw some bargain hunters. 70.00 is the first level to lift to give the buy side some break, who must clear 73.20 before they could hope for a genuine rebound. Otherwise, the oil price would see the March rally as a mere dead cat bounce.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
GBP/USD defends 1.2600 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is defending 1.2600 after mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar steadies amid jittery markets, anticipating the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0800, Fed in focus
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.080,0 as it struggles to extend the two-day winning streak near the highest levels since late May early Wednesday. The pair is weighed by the cautious mood ahead of the Fed policy decision.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz adds support for Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum co-founder.
Will the Fed's hawkish move impact Dollar's room for growth?
US Treasuries quickly erased their kneejerk upleg following the US inflation numbers. They even went from outperforming Bunds to underperforming them. Yields eventually rose 3.9 to 9.6 bps.