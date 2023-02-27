Gold tests cloud bottom as it slumps to 2-month low

Gold is extending its decline on Monday, brushing a two-month low of 1,806.45 and testing the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud. The momentum indicators point to further losses in the near term. The RSI has just reached the 30 oversold level, while the %K and %D lines of the stochastic oscillator have both slipped into their respective oversold zone.
This could be an indication that the selloff has gone too far and a near-term upside correction is on the cards, though, the RSI still has some further downside scope and there is yet to be a bullish cross within the stochastics to confirm a reversal.
But should the cloud bottom in the 1,800 area hold as support, the price could turn upwards and head for the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the September 2022-February 2023 uptrend at 1,827.90. A break higher would turn attention to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) near 1,865, while not too far north is the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1,878.26, which overlaps with the cloud top.
Should the bulls manage to crack above the cloud top, they could then aim for the ascending trendline. Crossing above it would help restore the longer-term bullish structure.
However, if the price breaches the cloud bottom, this would likely increase the downside pressure, setting up a major battle zone for the bears between the 50% Fibonacci of 1,787.19 and the 200-day SMA at 1,776.
A drop lower would bring into view the next big test at the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1,746.48.
In brief, the bulls still stand a chance of restoring the uptrend if they’re able to bounce off the cloud bottom and rally back up towards the ascending trendline. But if gold suffers further losses and falls towards its 200-day SMA, the bullish longer-term outlook, which at the moment is on the verge of becoming neural, would be at further risk and could even turn negative.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.0550 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is rising above 1.0550 in early European trading. The pair is helped by renewed US Dollar selling, as European markets open higher, despite expectations of higher rates and geopolitical risks. The focus shifts to the US Durable Goods and Housing data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1950, eyes on Brexit deal announcement
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering ground ahead of a potential Brexit deal due to be announced later this Monday. An improvement in the market mood is weighing on the US Dollar amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Encouraging Brexit updates support the Pound Sterling.
Gold price finds buyers near $1,805 but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is consolidating just above $1,800, having hit the lowest level so far this year. Gold bears are taking a breather before the next push lower, as they await a fresh batch of United States economic data for a fresh boost.
Bitcoin retreats but not yet broken
Bitcoin fell during the week amid falling stock indices and a rising USD on expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further to cool inflation.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
With market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the United States economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.