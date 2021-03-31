Gold – Silver

Gold Spot we wrote: outlook negative & holding first resistance at 1715/17 re-targets 1707/05 then 1700/1698. A good chance of further losses eventually to very important strong support at 1685/75.

What a call! Gold collapsed straight to very important strong support at 1685/75 & bottomed exactly here.

This was perfect! The break below hit 1705 & even the bounce topped exactly at 1715/17. Outlook now negative.

Silver Spot we wrote: breaks support at the 200 day moving average at 2485/75 which turns the outlook more negative & risks a retest of last week’s spike low at 2445/40. A break below here can target 2415/10, perhaps as far as 2370/60.

Another great call as we hit 2380 this morning.

Daily Analysis

Gold tests & holds very important strong support at 1685/75. A bounce from here leaves a bullish double bottom pattern which is likely to trigger gains to 1690/95, perhaps as far as 1700/05 today. These are only minor resistance levels. If we continue higher, perhaps later in the week look for 1710/12, perhaps as far as are 1717/19.

A break below 1672 however is likely to trigger further losses to the 200 day moving average at 1660/57. This is the last line of defence for bulls. A break below 1653 could trigger significant losses in to next week.

Silver breaks support at the 200 day moving average at 2485/75 to hit targets 2415/10 as far as 2370/60. A break below 2350 risks a slide to 2300/2290.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 2335/45. 2nd resistance at 2470/80.

