The price of gold is trading in the red at 1,901 at the time of writing. A retreat was natural as the Dollar Index edged higher after poor UK, Eurozone, and German services data. Later, the US is to release the Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI data as well. Poor economic figures could boost the XAU/USD. In addition, the Canadian retail sales figures could bring more action as well.
Technically, the price of gold retreated a little after failing to take out the former highs and the median line of the minor ascending pitchfork. After such impressive growth, the rate could come back to test and retest the near-term downside obstacles and demand zones before developing a new bullish momentum.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
