The price of gold is trading in the red at 1,901 at the time of writing. A retreat was natural as the Dollar Index edged higher after poor UK, Eurozone, and German services data. Later, the US is to release the Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI data as well. Poor economic figures could boost the XAU/USD. In addition, the Canadian retail sales figures could bring more action as well.

Technically, the price of gold retreated a little after failing to take out the former highs and the median line of the minor ascending pitchfork. After such impressive growth, the rate could come back to test and retest the near-term downside obstacles and demand zones before developing a new bullish momentum.

