Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD GDX Silver XAG/USD
Gold Technical Analysis Overview: The swings across 1800 (minor level mTL8) is an (a) (b) (c) Wave ii) correction playing out, once completed we should see furhter upside
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave (b) of ii)
Gold Trading Strategy: A long trade below and above 1800 as the tested support creates long trades
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.1820, following the heaviest daily fall in over two weeks, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major took a U-turn from a short-term falling trend line the previous day to recall the bears.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with five-month-old support near 1.3800
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following a U-turn from the one-week top, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable takes rounds to an ascending support line from early February. 200-DMA lures bears, March-April lows add strength to the support.
Gold prints six-day uptrend around $1,800 on lackluster USD
Gold stays on the front foot around $1,801 during early Wednesday. Although market sentiment remains downbeat, mainly due to the renewed covid concerns, the recently sluggish US dollar moves seem to please the gold buyers of late. FOMC minutes eyed.
Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for dollar
The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases.