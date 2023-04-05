Gold has managed to surge its way to US$2,020/oz, taking full advantage of the renewed weakness in the dollar price and treasury yields.
Recent data from the US showed a slowdown in the services sector growth, fewer private company job additions than expected in March, and a fall in factory orders for the second consecutive month. This suggests that the economy could be cooling down amid higher interest rates. As a result, the market anticipates that the Fed will keep the funds rate steady next month, following a similar path to the Reserve Bank of Australia which decided to pause its rate hikes this month. Investors have recently increased their bets that the Fed will opt for a pause in its rate hikes after its May 2-3 meeting to approximately 60%, up from around 43% the previous day.
Gold is particularly sensitive to the rates outlook because lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
If the Fed does decide to pause rate hikes in May, how might we expect the price of gold to react? Markets see a ~60% probability that the Fed will pause. Target prices could include US$2,027, US$2,032, US$2,036, and US$2,040, with the first two being levels of recent struggle. If we want to look back to the last time that gold was this expensive (March 2022), we might like to consider a couple daily peaks at US$2,070 and US$2,060 as higher targets.
The Fed decision is still quite some time away, so some downside risk is of course still present in the meantime.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0900, DXY rebounds Premium
EUR/USD fell on Wednesday, pulling back from monthly highs to settle around 1.0900. The US Dollar Index rebounded despite dismal US economic data as government bond yields tumbled, reflecting concerns about the global economic outlook.
GBP/USD falls on Wednesday, bullish trend intact
GBP/USD retreated from multi-month highs, falling below 1.2500 amid a stronger US Dollar on Wednesday. The bullish trend remains firm. As the Easter Holidays loom, attention turns to the US jobs report.
Gold: Bulls hold ground, prepare for another leg north Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to a fresh multi-month high of $2,032.03 a troy ounce on Wednesday, correcting lower afterwards. Market players are taking some profits out of the table ahead of the long holiday, as multiple markets will be closed or with reduced activity in the last two days of the week amid the Easter Holiday.
Ripple price looks ready to pump massively after the retest, here is the next target
Ripple has recovered from a downtrend in the 12-hour timeframe after giving sidelined investors an opportunity to buy the dip. If the strategy works, the remittance token could mimic a recent price action and execute a massive pump toward a local high.
US: Services ISM drops, but too soon to call off service-sector expansion
The ISM services index signaled cooler activity in March amid a pullback in new demand as higher rates and recent banking sector stress weigh on the outlook.