Gold: Targets Further Upside Pressure Short Term

GOLD: The commodity continues to retain its upside pressure leaving risk higher prices in the new week on the cards. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,230.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,220.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,210.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure targeting the 1,200.00 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1,240.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,250.00 level. A turn above there will expose the 1,260.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,270.00 level. All in all, GOLD looks to strengthen further.

This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are those of FXTechstrategy.com own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which FXTechstrategy.com incurs any responsibility. FXTstrategy.com does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report.