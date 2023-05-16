The price of gold crashed today and now is trading at 1,989 at the time of writing. The downside pressure remained strong as the DXY is bullish despite minor retreats. Fundamentally, the UK, Eurozone, and Chinese data came in mixed. Still, the Canadian inflation figures and the US data brought sharp movements. The Canadian CPI reported a 0.7% growth versus the 0.5% growth estimated, while the US retail sales data came in better compared to the previous reporting period. The greenback took the lead again after the economic figures, that’s why the XAU/USD dropped.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides further toward 1.0850 Premium
The EUR/USD continued to slide further towards 1.0850 as it erased earlier gains during the American session. This decline was driven by a stronger US Dollar across the board. The Greenback was supported by higher US yields and also benefited from cautious market sentiment. The pair is trading near the weekly low of 1.0843.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 on a stronger US Dollar
During the American session, GBP/USD lost its momentum and retreated further, reaching levels below 1.2480. The pair was weighed down by a stronger US Dollar. The demand for the Greenback was supported by a cautious tone in Wall Street and higher US yields.
Gold: XAU/USD gains bearish traction below $2,000 Premium
Spot Gold is down on Tuesday, piercing the $2,000 threshold during the American afternoon. Market players resumed buying the US Dollar after Wall Street’s opening and following a string of United States (US) data.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have more gas in the tank, PEPE fails to make an impact on traders
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) faced intense competition from PEPE meme coin, inspired by the “Pepe the Frog” meme.
HD drops 5% on revenue miss, comparable sales decline
Home Depot (HD) stock careened 4.8% lower in Tuesday’s premarket to $274.83 after the preeminent home improvement retailer in the United States posted a similar decline in sales for the fiscal first quarter.