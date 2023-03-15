Share:

Gold surged as stock prices fell, with the metal hitting a fresh multi-week high on Wednesday.

Investors flocked to the safe haven asset as equity markets collapsed, in addition to falling U.S. retail sale data.

Figures from the Commerce Department showed that sales fell by 0.4% in February, which was in-line with expectations.

Producer prices have also fallen, dropping by 0.1%, adding further fuel to the fire in regards to the Fed’s possible pivot next week.

XAUUSD rose to a peak of $1,935.60 earlier today.

Crude oil falls to lowest level since 2021

Crude oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2021, as fears for a global crash grew, following the recent banking crisis.

WTI crude fell to an intraday low of $67.40 per barrel, which is its weakest point since December 2021.

The sell-off comes despite OPEC keeping its global demand forecast for 2023 at 2.3 million barrels per day.

In addition to this, data from the Energy Information Administration showed that stockpiles rose by 1.55M barrels last week, which was less than expected.