Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot over ran strong support at 1770/68 to hit 1762 before we shot higher on the FOMC.
Silver Spot tested strong support at 2610/00 & held above 2580, keeping us long for the recovery to strongest resistance for this week at 2650/60.
WTI Crude JUNE Future beat strong resistance again at 6360/80 to target 6480/85 with strong resistance at 6535/65.
Daily analysis
Gold eventually managed to hold above 1770 & beat resistance at 1778/81 to top exactly at the next target of 1788/89. Strongest resistance for this week expected at 1795/99. A high for the week could be seen here. However a break above 1803 signals further gains, initially to 1815.
Support at 1779/77. Longs need stops below 1775. Next target & support at 1768/64. Longs need stops below 1760.
Silver holding strong support at 2610/00 to retest the strongest resistance for this week at 2650/60 so these are the important levels again for today. A break above 2670 targets 2685/95. A break above 2705 is the next buy signal.
Strong support at 2610/00 but longs need stops below 2580. Next downside target & support at 65/60 but below 2555 look for 2540/2735.
WTI Crude holding above 6360/80 targets 6480/85 with resistance at 6535/65. Further gains test the 500 week moving average resistance at 6600/10.
First support at 6270/50. Longs need stops below 6230.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
