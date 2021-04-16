Since the start of this month, the gold has appreciated by 9% on the back of safe-haven demand and the sharp fall in US treasury yields and dollars. In recent times, the whole gold trade is based on the US yield story and given the fact that the yield story has backed off the high is keeping gold supported. But has the gold's lost much of its appeal for investors in 2021 compared to 2020?

The technical picture is in favour of the bulls and buying opportunities are still viewed as Federal Reserve's willingness to tolerate more inflation will keep the gold bulls active. The dollar index has been in a downtrend for a consecutive 12th day. With US economic data being strong and the Fed is not turning hawkish, we could see dollar being a little subdued. This month's Federal Reserve policy will suggest the dovish stance. Powell at the recent speech said that the central bank will follow the 2013 and 2014 playbook once it decides to reverse its asset-purchase program, meaning a tapering of asset purchases would come "well before" any interest-rate increase.

Currently, the MCX gold is trading around 46962 and next resistance is seen at 48600 (Top-toTop trend line) and then at 50000. If prices cross and sustains above 49000 then doors will be open for 50000-51550. However, on downside support is located at 45500-45000 below which next support is at 43300.