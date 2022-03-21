Gold struggles to extend declines after hitting a floor at 1,920 [Video]

Gold prices are continuing last week’s move around the key level of 1,920, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 1.680 to 2,070.40 and at the same time is confirming the pullback from the 1,950 resistance and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA).
The short-term bias looks negative as the MACD keeps losing ground below its red signal line, while the RSI seems to be making its way near its 50-neutral mark, though a further decline is needed from both indicators to confirm the negative momentum.
The 1,895 support and the 40-day SMA currently at 1,890 could be a trigger point for steeper bearish action if the pair manages to break the 38.2% Fibonacci. Lower, support could come towards from the 50.0% Fibonacci at 1,877, a strong barrier last year, though more sellers could take the price until the 1,853 key level, which stands slightly above the uptrend line.
However, if the pair reverses back to the upside, investors could watch first the 1,950 resistance and then the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1,978, which overlaps with the red Tenkan-sen line of the Ichimoku indicator. If the price continues to rise, resistance could next come somewhere near the 19-month high of 2,070.40.
In the short-term picture, the pullback off the multi-month high turned the strongly bullish outlook to negative.
However, in the bigger picture, chances for another bullish move are still rising as the yellow metal is still holding above the ascending trend line and the 200-day SMA.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid Ukraine crisis, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, holding steady amid easing risk-off trades and fresh US dollar weakness. ECB President Lagarde said that euro area is not seeing elements of stagflation. Meanwhile, focus shifts to Powell's speech after the hawkish rate hike.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Fed-BOE policy divergence weighs negatively on cable. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Cryptos to confirm bullish retest for the rally to continue
Bitcoin price is consolidating whilst threatening a move to the downside, causing all altcoins to pause in their rallies. In a way, BTC is controlling the crypto market’s moves.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.