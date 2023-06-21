AUD/USD pulls back
The Australian dollar fell after dovish RBA meeting minutes showed a pause to rate hikes was considered. As the pair hit a four-month high at 0.6900, a bearish RSI divergence showed a loss of momentum in the climb, and short-term buyers’ profit-taking has driven the quote lower. As the RSI dipped into the oversold area, 0.6760 at the base of a breakout rally above the daily resistance of 0.6800 is the first level to expect trend followers’ interests. Further down, 0.6680 on the 20-day SMA would be a second layer of support.
XAU/USD grinds key support
Gold tumbled as a hot US housing market could lead to higher interest rates. On the daily chart, the metal continues to grind lower along a falling 30-day SMA. 1925 at the base of the mid-March breakout rally above the daily resistance of 1950 has met some bids. A bullish RSI divergence suggested a deceleration in the sell-off impetus and a break above 1960 eased some of the pressure. But the bulls will need to lift 1950 then 1966 to make the rebound count. Otherwise, renewed selling may send the price below 1900.
FTSE 100 breaks support
The FTSE 100 retreats as mining and energy stocks struggle amid falling commodity prices. The price could barely hold onto its latest gains above 7650 which coincides with the 30-day SMA, and a drift below 7620 then 7580 has dented the bullish momentum. 7550 on the lower band of last week’s consolidation range is a key level to keep the index up as its breach would cause a deeper correction to 7480 right next to the origin of the current rebound. The bulls will need to clear 7605 to put the index back on track.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs toward 1.2800 on hot UK inflation
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced toward 1.2800 with the initial reaction to the UK inflation data, which showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.7% on a yearly basis in May, matching April's increase and surpassing the market expectation of 8.4%.
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0900, follows footprints of sideways USD Index
The EUR/USD pair is demonstrating a non-directional performance above the round-level support of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index, which is expected to provide action after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Gold bears concentrate on $1,925 break and Fed Chair Powell
Gold Price remains on the back foot as bears prod $1,930 support confluence with eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony. In doing so, the XAU/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day amid a firmer US Dollar and sour sentiment, mainly led by China.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin’s block rewards will slash from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC after the third halving event. But Litecoin price continues to hover under $80, at the mercy of Bitcoin’s volatility.
Due up: Another hefty dose of “Fed speak”
China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses after the PBOC's policy measure likely fell short of expectations or even what was needed. And local markets are unlikely to get much relief if the tone in the US markets provides its usual lead-in to Asia.