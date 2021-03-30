Gold – Silver

Gold Spot we wrote: Surely we must breakout of this range sooner rather than later!…first support at 1724/21. A break below 1719 could trigger losses towards 1717/15 & 1707/05, perhaps as far as 1700/1698.

This was perfect! The break below hit 1705 & even the bounce topped exactly at 1715/17. Outlook now negative.

Silver Spot edging lower to retest last week’s low at 2450/40.

Daily analysis

Gold outlook negative & holding first resistance at 1715/17 re-targets 1707/05 then 1700/1698. A good chance of further losses eventually to very important strong support at 1685/75.

Strong resistance at 1715/17. Bulls need a break above 1720 but we meet strong resistance again at 1724/28.

Silver breaks support at the 200 day moving average at 2485/75 which turns the outlook more negative & risks a retest of last week’s spike low at 2445/40. A break below here can target 2415/10, perhaps as far as 2370/60.

Chart