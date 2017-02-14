GOLD – strong recovery rally turns focus towards $1244/48 barriers

Spot Gold is focusing barriers at $1244 (08 Feb high) and $1248 (50% retracement of $1375/$1122) again, on fresh bullish acceleration after strong downside rejection under key supports at $1220 zone (Fibo 38.2% of $1180/$1244 upleg/former tops). Long-tailed bullish daily candle that was left yesterday, underpins recovery that broke and closed above daily cloud top ($1230) yesterday, generating strong bullish signal. Today's fresh extension higher cracked next barrier at $1237 (Fibo 76.4% of $1244/$1216 upleg) opening way for further upside. Broken daily cloud top, reinforced by rising Tenkan-sen, offers solid support that should contain corrective dips.

