Gold Spot beats important 200 day moving average resistance at 1844/46 for a buy signal. (After the break, prices kindly dipped back to this level for a buying opportunity). Holding above the 9 month trend line at 1860/62 is yet another buy signal. (We bottomed exactly here on the pull back yesterday).
Silver Spot topped exactly at first resistance at 2875.
WTI Crude JUNE Future beats 6600/20 for a buy signal but unexpectedly topped exactly at the target of 6695/99. News out of the middle east unexpectedly caused a crash to 6411.
Gold now holding support at the 9 month trend line at 1861/59 today, for a strong buy signal targeting 1868 & 1875. We topped exactly here & this is now the main challenge for bulls. A break above 1881 targets 1885 & 1890, eventually as far as 1920/25.
First support at 1861/59. Unlikely, but further losses meet a buying opportunity at 1846/44, stop below 1840.
Silver topped exactly at first resistance at 2875 but above here can target 2905/10 & 2970/80.
Downside is expected to be limited with support at 2820/10. Below 2790 risks a slide to 2775/70 & 2740/30.
WTI Crude holding first resistance at 6510/25 targets first support at 6450/30. Longs need stops below 6400. A break lower to targets 6360/50 & 2nd support at 6320/10. Longs need stops below 6290.
First resistance at 6510/25. Above 6545 tests important resistance at 6600/20. A break higher targets 6655/60& 6695/99. If prices continue higher look for 6730/40 & resistance at 6790/6810.
