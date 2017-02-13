Gold – Strong $1220 support zone contained pullback; bounce retests daily cloud top pivot at $1230

GOLD

Spot Gold bounced to $1230 barrier (daily cloud top), after pullback from $1244 high was contained by strong $1220 support zone (Fibo 38.2% of $1180/$1244 upleg/former tops), signaling that correction may be over. Close above daily cloud top is needed to confirm and signal further upside and expose next pivot at $1235 (Fibo 61.8% of $1244/$1219 pullback). Bullishly aligned daily studies support scenario, however, the price may further consolidate within $1220/$1230 range, as near-term studies are mixed. Loss of $1220 pivot would risk deeper pullback towards $1215 (20SMA) and $1210 (daily Kijun-sen).

Res: 1235; 1235; 1237; 1244

Sup: 1224; 1220; 1215; 1210

