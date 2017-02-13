Gold – Strong $1220 support zone contained pullback; bounce retests daily cloud top pivot at $1230
GOLD
Spot Gold bounced to $1230 barrier (daily cloud top), after pullback from $1244 high was contained by strong $1220 support zone (Fibo 38.2% of $1180/$1244 upleg/former tops), signaling that correction may be over. Close above daily cloud top is needed to confirm and signal further upside and expose next pivot at $1235 (Fibo 61.8% of $1244/$1219 pullback). Bullishly aligned daily studies support scenario, however, the price may further consolidate within $1220/$1230 range, as near-term studies are mixed. Loss of $1220 pivot would risk deeper pullback towards $1215 (20SMA) and $1210 (daily Kijun-sen).
Res: 1235; 1235; 1237; 1244
Sup: 1224; 1220; 1215; 1210
Interested in Gold technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1248.10
- R2 1240.84
- R1 1232.92
- PP 1225.66
-
- S1 1217.74
- S2 1210.48
- S3 1202.56
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.