USD/JPY seeks support
The US dollar steadies as minutes from the Fed policy meeting cement expectations of another rate hike. The pair has hit resistance at 145.00 from last November’s liquidation. A bearish RSI divergence suggests a deceleration in the upward momentum and could carry significant weight in this supply zone. 144.00 is the first support and its breach would force leveraged long positions to close and trigger a correction. 142.30 over the 20-day SMA would be a key level to expect buyers to return and keep the bullish bias intact.
XAU/USD hits resistance
Bullion slid after upbeat FOMC minutes pushed US Treasury yields higher. The price seems to have secured a foothold around the psychological level of 1900 and a series of higher lows combined with a tentative break above 1930 suggest mounting buying pressure. But the precious metal needs a decisive close above 1935 which coincides with dynamic resistance of the 20-day SMA to flush out the remaining selling interests and extend the rebound to 1955. On the downside, 1912 is the immediate support to keep momentum intact.
US Oil tests key resistance
WTI crude capitalises on Saudi Arabia's announcement to extend its output cuts into August. A bounce off the critical floor of 67.00 and above the psychological level of 70.00 shows that the buy side has not thrown in the towel yet. The narrowing consolidation is due for a breakout which will dictate the next directional move. The previous swing high of 72.50 is a major hurdle to lift before they could hope for a sustained recovery. 69.90 is the first support and 67.00 the bulls’ last stronghold to prevent a bearish continuation.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of US jobs data
EUR/USD picks up bids to recover ground above 1.0850 in early Europe, as the Euro find support from strong German Factory Orders data. Renewed US Dollar weakness is aiding the rebound in the EUR/USD pair from weekly lows, as focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 on fresh USD selling
GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar pulls back despite bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone. Looming UK recession risks could cap Cable's upside. All eyes remain on the US employment data.
Gold run-up appears more compulsive as US data looms
Gold Price remains on the front foot as markets brace for early signals of the US employment, inflation and activity conditions amid the risk-off mood. The US Dollar’s struggle to justify the sour sentiment, maybe due to Wednesday’s softer US data.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
US ADP and JOLTs data a key focus today
The resilience of the US labour market was no better illustrated than in the April JOLTS report which saw vacancy numbers surge back above 10m from 9.7m in March. Today’s May numbers are expected to see this number drop back to 9.9m.